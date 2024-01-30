WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Northern Ireland responds to DUP support for return of Stormont Assembly
Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, said:
“We welcome the decision reached by the DUP overnight. The return of a devolved government in Northern Ireland is long overdue and marks the end of a period of political inactivity that has undoubtedly held the local economy back and impacted upon living standards.
“A fully functioning NI Executive sends out a positive signal to global investors and should enable the region to attract more tourism and high-profile events. In addition, a stable political system will provide hope to Northern Ireland’s young people and will encourage them to stay and work in the region.
“While businesses will be relieved to see an end to this impasse, there will also be a strong sense that the hard work starts now. When politicians return to Stormont, they must grasp the opportunities provided by our unique trading arrangements with Britain and the EU. The business community wants to see the new Executive prioritise education and skills as well as ensuring our vital infrastructure is fit for purpose.
“It’s time for politicians of all stripes to put differences aside, stay the course and focus on the issues that really matter to the people of Northern Ireland. Against a tough economic backdrop, we need everyone pulling in the same direction to build a competitive and resilient economy the delivers jobs and opportunity for all.”
