CBI Northern Ireland responds to Economy Minister’s skills funding announcement

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, said:

“Businesses across Northern Ireland recognise that people and skills are the foundation of a successful economy. That’s why the announcement of £12million of funding to be allocated to skills interventions is hugely welcome.

“With local universities and further education colleges having faced significant financial pressures in recent years, this announcement will not only provide much-needed short-term relief, but also demonstrates a clear commitment to building a more resilient and competitive economy in the long-term.

“With CBI research showing that 90% of the UK’s workforce will need up-skilling by 2030, investing in the local workforce now is critical as Northern Ireland transitions towards a more modern, digitised and green economy.”

Murphy provides update on Skills Agenda | Department for the Economy