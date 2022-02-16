CBI Northern Ireland responds to end of Covid restrictions

CBI Northern Ireland yesterday responded to end of Covid restrictions.

Adrian Doran, CBI Northern Ireland Chair, yesterday said:

“This latest reduction in Covid restrictions will be welcomed by the many businesses across Northern Ireland that have endured enormous economic hardship throughout the pandemic.

“Many firms will however be disappointed that the guidance to work from home remains in place for now, and we would encourage the Executive to provide urgent clarity on this issue to avoid further unnecessary damage to the economy.

“Without doubt, a roadmap to a more open economy should help reinvigorate activity in our towns and cities, while bringing much-needed relief to beleaguered sectors like hospitality and entertainment.

“CBI Northern Ireland is keen to work with local Ministers to define a future strategy for living with the virus – and its variants. However, this collaboration would be significantly easier to manage if the Executive was fully functioning.”