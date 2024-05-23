WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Northern Ireland responds to interim Fiscal Framework agreement
CBI Northern Ireland recently (21 May 2024) responded to interim Fiscal Framework agreement.
Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, said:
“The agreement of an interim Fiscal Framework by the Northern Ireland Executive and UK Government follows the first 100 days of the restored power-sharing administration, and marks yet another critical step on the road to economic recovery.
“While local businesses will undoubtedly welcome the additional funding the announcement will bring, many were hoping for a multi-year budget that would give additional certainty to investors and ensure that vital plans to boost infrastructure are delivered quickly.
“With the interim framework now agreed, we need political leaders to start addressing key weaknesses within the local economy. Investment in skills and local infrastructure are paramount with firms across the country.”
