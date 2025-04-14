CBI Northern Ireland responds to NI Executive's new Tariffs Working Group

CBI Northern Ireland recently (11 April 2025) responded to NI Executive's new Tariffs Working Group.

Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, recently said

“With high levels of uncertainty among the NI business community over the impact of the US trade tariffs and the potential implications for the Windsor Agreement of any counter measures, this new working group will provide crucial input for the NI Executive as they consider how they are going to tackle the challenges presented by the global economic developments of the last two weeks.

“Following on from a very useful meeting with the Economy Minister earlier this week, CBI Northern Ireland stands ready to provide important member insights into this working group. Local businesses are resilient but that two-way dialogue with government and business will be critical in the months ahead. Therefore, the CBI looks forward to working closely with the Executive, and the UK Government, to ensure information flows and good policy decisions that support industry, and the wider economy are made.”