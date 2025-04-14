WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Northern Ireland responds to NI Executive's new Tariffs Working Group
CBI Northern Ireland recently (11 April 2025) responded to NI Executive's new Tariffs Working Group.
Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, recently said
“With high levels of uncertainty among the NI business community over the impact of the US trade tariffs and the potential implications for the Windsor Agreement of any counter measures, this new working group will provide crucial input for the NI Executive as they consider how they are going to tackle the challenges presented by the global economic developments of the last two weeks.
“Following on from a very useful meeting with the Economy Minister earlier this week, CBI Northern Ireland stands ready to provide important member insights into this working group. Local businesses are resilient but that two-way dialogue with government and business will be critical in the months ahead. Therefore, the CBI looks forward to working closely with the Executive, and the UK Government, to ensure information flows and good policy decisions that support industry, and the wider economy are made.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Unions and West Midlands Combined Authority sign landmark agreement to support creative industry workers14/04/2025 16:05:00
TUC Midlands and the WMCA have come together to sign a partnership deal with creative industries trade unions.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in March 202514/04/2025 11:15:00
This report was issued in April 2025 and covers the time period 1 March 2025 to 31 March 2025 inclusive.
Government response to consultation on audit reform - LGA statement14/04/2025 10:05:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Resources Board, responded to the Government’s Local audit strategy consultation response and the announcement of an extra £49 million in funding for local authority audit fees as part of the Plan for Change
Patients Association - Joint letter to Ofcom from Royal Mail, NHS leaders and patient bodies sets out new protections for NHS letter delivery14/04/2025 09:05:00
We've joined with Royal Mail, NHS England, NHS Providers, Healthwatch England, and National Voices to write a joint letter to Ofcom. The letter explains new steps being taken to make sure patients receive important NHS letters on time.
TUC - Major support for closer relationship with EU - including with Reform-leaning voters11/04/2025 15:05:00
The TUC has today called for a closer trading relationship with the EU in an increasingly unpredictable and volatile global economy
CBI responds to February 2025 GDP data11/04/2025 14:05:00
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, responds to February 2025 GDP data
Companies House starts to verify identities10/04/2025 12:15:00
The voluntary period for identity verification is open for business. More than 6 million individuals will need to comply in the 12 months after identity verification becomes a legal requirement later this year. This phased approach reduces the burden on companies.
NHS Confederation - GP recruitment boost from government funding will help increase appointments09/04/2025 16:25:00
Ruth Rankine comments on news that over 1,503 extra GPs have been hired as part of the government's ‘Plan for Change’
Financial services business growth slows amid declining optimism - CBI Financial Services Survey09/04/2025 11:05:00
Financial services firms reported slower business volumes growth in the first quarter of 2025, relative to Q4 2024, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey.