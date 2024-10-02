WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Northern Ireland responds to plan to boost regional growth
“CBI NI warmly welcomes the Economy Minister’s new Sub-Regional Growth Plan. With technological advancements combining with new ways of working, it makes sense to spread economic activity beyond our cities to achieve balanced and inclusive growth.
“Spreading economic prosperity into rural and sub-regional areas will require a significant commitment to improve infrastructure and digital connectivity, with meaningful partnership between the public and private sectors critical to ensuring this is delivered effectively.
“Moving forward with key projects outlined within the four proposed City and Growth deals would undoubtedly support sub-regional growth. It is therefore important that we get all four deals across the line to deliver the truly transformational change that the Northern Ireland economy needs”.
