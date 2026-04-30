CBI Northern Ireland responds to Smart Electricity Meters Design Plan

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director responds to Smart Electricity Meters Design Plan

“CBI Northern Ireland welcomes the Department for the Economy’s publication of the Smart Electricity Meters Design Plan.

“Smart meters have long been an important part of the CBI’s Energy Policy Asks, and over time they will help Northern Ireland use energy in a more efficient and cost-effective way.

“Given recent events in the Middle East, the need to improve energy efficiency has never been clearer. This latest plan from the Department helps put Northern Ireland on the right path towards a more sustainable, resilient and greener future.

“Smart meters are, of course, just one step along that journey - but industry stands ready to support the Department in delivering our shared sustainable energy ambitions.”

Design Plan for the Roll-out of Smart Electricity Meters