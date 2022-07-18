WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI - Our reaction to new Government neonatal paid leave support
CBI’s reaction to new Government neonatal paid leave support.
Eugenia Migliori, CBI Principal Policy Adviser for Inclusion, recently said:
“Having a baby in neonatal care is an incredibly emotional and stressful experience for parents. Businesses want to support their employees as much as they can, which is why they will welcome this new entitlement. Many businesses already offer enhanced family related leave and pay packages to support families at what is an extremely difficult time.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Heatwave: Avoid outdoor work during hottest hours of day, and employers must provide protection, says TUC18/07/2022 16:05:00
With the Met Office issuing its first “Red Extreme” heat warning for parts of the UK this week, the TUC is today (Monday) calling on bosses to make sure that any staff working outdoors are protected from the sun and the heat.
TUC – UK set for “worst real wage squeeze” in the G715/07/2022 12:15:00
UK workers are set for the “worst real wage squeeze” among G7 nations, new TUC analysis of OECD figures has revealed today (Friday).
NHS Confederation - Primary care teams have risen to the challenge as 72 per cent of people report a positive care experience, but more support needed15/07/2022 10:33:00
Ruth Rankine, director of primary care, comments on the 2022 GP Patient Survey.
NHS Confederation - Against incredible strain, NHS makes serious inroads into treatment backlogs15/07/2022 09:25:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the monthly NHS performance statistics for England.
LGA responds to publication of Regulator of Social Housing review14/07/2022 16:30:00
Cllr David Renard, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Regulator of Social Housing’s review of its consumer regulation work in 2022
Audit Wales - Uncertainty that the ambition for a net zero public sector will be met, according to Auditor General14/07/2022 14:20:00
Report calls for stronger public sector leadership on reducing carbon emissions in Wales
LGA responds to NAO report on developing workforce skills for a strong economy14/07/2022 09:05:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, responded to a National Audit Office report on ensuring the country has a sufficiently skilled workforce
Unicef - Around 3 in 4 youth lack skills needed for employment, new report says13/07/2022 16:25:00
Nearly three quarters of young people aged 15 to 24 in 92 countries with available data are off-track to acquire the skills needed for employment, according to a new report published today by the Education Commission and UNICEF ahead of World Youth Skills Day.
CIPD - Over half of employers agree that the UK is entering a new, more unstable period of employment relations13/07/2022 15:25:00
The CIPD is warning employers that choosing not to engage with employee representatives could lead to industrial action
NHS Confederation - Changes to vocational BTEC health care qualifications could see loss of thousands of new nurse recruits every year, warn NHS leaders13/07/2022 14:25:00
Danny Mortimer warns employers across the NHS have concerns about changes to vocational qualifications and the impact on the workforce crisis