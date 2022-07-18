CBI - Our reaction to new Government neonatal paid leave support

CBI’s reaction to new Government neonatal paid leave support.

Eugenia Migliori, CBI Principal Policy Adviser for Inclusion, recently said:

“Having a baby in neonatal care is an incredibly emotional and stressful experience for parents. Businesses want to support their employees as much as they can, which is why they will welcome this new entitlement. Many businesses already offer enhanced family related leave and pay packages to support families at what is an extremely difficult time.”