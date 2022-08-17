WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI - Our response to the latest inflation figures
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, responded to the latest inflation figures
“Inflation figures continue to paint a worrying picture for consumers and businesses alike, and price pressures are set to build further. With a hefty climb in Ofgem’s energy price cap expected in October, CPI inflation will comfortably rise into double-digits over the months ahead.
“The cost-of-living crisis is now very real for both households and businesses, so there needs to be a concrete way forward to support vulnerable groups with higher energy bills.
“But we also need to think about the longer term: incentivising investment in the energy transition is key to reducing our exposure to global price shocks, and bolstering the UK’s energy security. Taking overdue actions to shore up potential growth – for example, adding immediate flexibility to the Apprenticeship Levy for one year – will also build resilience to price pressures over the long term.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice - October price cap rise will leave 13 million in the red17/08/2022 15:20:00
New analysis from Citizens Advice shows 1 in 4 (24%) people in the UK simply won’t be able to afford to pay their energy bills in October based on current forecasts. This is double the number already in the red ahead of the price cap rise.
NHS Confederation - High levels of need for mental health care shows critical for government to seize opportunity of ten-year plan17/08/2022 14:20:00
Sean Duggan responds to new figures that show 1.2 million waiting for community mental health care.
Cancel catastrophic energy bill increase to protect families and ease inflation, says TUC17/08/2022 12:20:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI inflation now in double digits at 10.1% in July
Millions more children to benefit from malaria vaccine as UNICEF secures supply17/08/2022 11:20:00
UNICEF has awarded a contract for the first ever supply of a malaria vaccine to GSK with a value of up to USD 170 million.
CBI - Response to labour market statistics17/08/2022 10:20:00
Matthew Percival, CBI Director of Employment responds to the latest labour market statistics
CIPD - The first fall in vacancy numbers since mid-2020 suggest the labour market is losing some momentum17/08/2022 09:20:00
‘The labour market remains tight but real pay packets are shrinking’, says the CIPD in response to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
NHS Confederation - Trans Allyship Tender16/08/2022 16:20:00
Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network launches tender for trans allyship research
CIPD - UK’s hiring boom set to continue but labour market will soon reach its peak, suggests the CIPD’s latest quarterly Labour Market Outlook16/08/2022 15:20:00
Pay awards hit new heights as employers act to attract and retain staff
NHS Confederation - NHS and partners will step up to autumn booster challenge amid pressures16/08/2022 14:20:00
Welsh NHS Confederation assistant director Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the latest from Welsh Government on the autumn booster roll-out in Wales.