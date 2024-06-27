WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI - Private sector growth expectations soften – CBI Growth Indicator
Private sector firms expect a slight rise in activity over the next three months (weighted balance of +4%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator, However, the survey also shows that firms are less optimistic about growth than they were earlier this year.
Activity is expected to be driven by modest growth in manufacturing (+13%) and services (+5%). Within the latter, business & professional services volumes are set to rise (+10%), while consumer services activity is anticipated to fall (-12%). Distribution sales are also expected to fall slightly in the three months to September (-5%).
This comes after private sector activity resumed contraction in the three months to June (-7%), following a stabilisation in May (+2%). The renewed fall was generally broad-based across sectors.
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Interim Deputy Chief Economist, said:
“While it’s encouraging that expectations for growth remain positive in our surveys, we also have to acknowledge that they have softened compared to earlier this year. That underscores the stop-start nature of our economic recovery and is a picture we see further reinforced by private sector activity falling over the past three months and the varied picture across sectors.
“While our data suggests that some momentum should be sustained over the coming months, the fragile nature of the recovery means that whoever wins the General Election will need to be fully focused on growth from day one. That means shifting gears immediately from ambition to action and doubling down on support for business as the engine of growth, opportunity and prosperity.”
Key findings from our monthly Services Sector Survey showed:
- Business volumes in the services sector fell modestly in the three months to June (-11%), after being unchanged in May (-1%). Within this, business & professional services volumes contracted marginally (-5%), following growth in the three months to May. The pace of decline in consumer services volumes accelerated further (-31%), marking six consecutive rolling-quarters of falling volumes.
- However, hiring intentions within the services sector are holding up. Both business & professional services (+14%) and consumer services (+10%) companies expect headcount to rise modestly over the next three months.
- Price growth expectations for services firms were broadly unchanged in June (+10% from +13% in March), standing marginally above their long-run average (+7%). This was driven by somewhat lower inflation expectations in consumer services (+17% from +23%), while business & professional services expectations were little changed from last month (+8% from +11%).
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - One in five LGBT workers have skipped meals or gone without food – TUC poll27/06/2024 10:25:00
New TUC poll of 1,000 LGBT people finds that the cost of living crisis has hit LGBT workers hard
CBI - Retail sales fell faster than expected in June following May's modest recovery - CBI DTS June 202426/06/2024 16:25:00
Retail sales volumes fell faster than anticipated in the year to June, reversing a return to modest growth last month, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
Citizens Advise - EDF and Utilita named as worst suppliers for customer service in Citizens Advice league table26/06/2024 15:25:00
Customer service ratings across the energy industry are among the lowest ever, according to the latest Citizens Advice energy star rating.
LGA - ‘Impact’ unveiled as new name of local government graduate scheme26/06/2024 14:25:00
‘Impact: The Local Government Graduate Programme’ is the new name for the successful scheme which has introduced thousands of talented graduates to the sector over two decades.
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders preparing for strikes but not too late for junior doctors to call them off26/06/2024 13:25:00
Junior doctors are set to go on strike from Thursday 27 June to Tuesday 2 July.
Good Work Index Wales: Workplace conflict puts strain on job quality for a quarter of Welsh workers26/06/2024 12:25:00
Almost a quarter (23%) of employees in Wales have experienced workplace conflict over the past year and of those, more than half (56%) chose not to report incidents according to the CIPD Good Work Index 2024.
Flexible working arrangements can help employees keep cool in hot weather, says the CIPD26/06/2024 11:25:00
Commenting on this week’s hot weather and its potential impact on work, the CIPD urges employers to explore flexible working arrangements where possible
New government “must change law on hot workplaces”, warns TUC25/06/2024 15:15:15
TUC says hot workplaces put workers at risk of range of health problems – including cancer.
TUC – child poverty in working households has increased by over 1,300 a week since 201025/06/2024 13:20:00
Analysis shows number of kids growing up in poverty in working households increased by 44% (+900,000) between 2010 and 2023.
Output volumes unchanged, but expectations remain positive - CBI Industrial Trends Survey June 202425/06/2024 11:05:00
Manufacturers reported that output volumes were broadly unchanged in the three months to June, after rising for the first time in a year and a half in the quarter to May, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS).