CBI responds to 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy announcement

CBI recently (19 June 2025) responded to 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy announcement.

Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI, said:

"Today's 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy sets out a blueprint for the future of the UK's economic prosperity and global competitiveness. For too long, infrastructure has lacked the certainty, consistency and long-term vision needed to drive investment and growth. The UK has lagged at the bottom of the G7 for investment into infrastructure, and businesses have long struggled with problems related to poor infrastructure performance. This strategy provides a framework to unlock investment and drive growth across the country.

"This 10-year plan, alongside a 5-year funding settlement, supported by a significant £750bn investment, sends a strong signal to industry both at home and abroad. This clarity is precisely what businesses need to plan with confidence, invest in new technologies, and develop the skills and capacity essential for delivery.

"We welcome the strategy's focus on implementing a clear dynamic digital pipeline of projects, moving away from fragmented planning and providing the visibility required for effective planning across the supply chain and facilitating investments. Business also welcomes the investment in connectivity and infrastructure projects such as the Lower Thames Crossing, which will boost regional growth across the UK.

"This strategy addresses some of the key priorities from delivering clean energy by 2030 with Sizewell C, ensuring social infrastructure can support public services as seen with the New Maintenance Fund of £9bn per annum and finally enabling resilient growth.

"However, while today's announcements build on long-term ambitions, it is crucial for the government to go further to support infrastructure delivery in the short term. This includes further streamlining of the DCO process, making it a truly integrated 'one-stop-shop' for all related consents, alongside providing the option for critical national projects to be approved directly by Parliament through Hybrid Bills. Moreover there is a real need to develop a long-term skills plan for infrastructure development that embraces innovation.

"Looking ahead, it is imperative for the government to further capitalise on its Growth Mission through genuine collaboration with business, particularly with the upcoming Industrial Strategy."