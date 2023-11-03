CBI responds to AI Summit

CBI yesterday (02 November 2023) responded to AI Summit.

Benjamin Reid, CBI Technology and Innovation Director, yesterday said:

“Firms welcome the impressive progress that has been achieved towards the Summit’s objectives. Addressing AI risks and benefits is a top concern for CBI members and outcomes like the newly created AI Safety Institute and AI Research Resource will help enable businesses across the country to make strategic decisions on AI.”

“The Bletchley Declaration and announcement of further AI Safety Summits represent serious statements of intent as the UK strives to be a global leader in AI. Close collaboration with other leading nations like the US, EU and China on AI governance will be crucial in ensuring global businesses based in the UK can retain competitiveness in this fast-changing area.”

“It’s critical that Government capitalises on the momentum generated by the summit to deliver the practical next steps to deliver the ambition of making the UK the best country in the world to use and develop AI. That starts with publishing the Government’s response to the AI Governance White Paper consultation. Securing cross-economy support behind these recommendations would represent a key milestone in the journey to unlock the benefits of AI safely and effectively.”