CBI responds to A-level and T-level results day
CBI has responded to A-level and T-level results day.
Robert West, Head of Education and Skills Policy, said:
“Congratulations to all those receiving their A-level and T-level results today. Due to Covid-19, recent years have been difficult for students. They have overcome unprecedented challenges and should be proud of their achievements. We would also like to acknowledge the hard work of teachers, who have provided steady support in these tough times.”
On increased pressures for university places, Robert said:
“A-level students hoping to continue their studies at university this September could find themselves competing with more students than usual. This is due to the combination of a record number of applicants to university, and the increased number of deferrals in 2021 resulting in fierce competition for places.
“It is crucial that the university admissions service, UCAS, work with higher education institutions to get people to the right destination.
“Some students may have to be more flexible than they initially planned, but there are plenty of exciting options both via universities and through opportunities provided by apprenticeships.”
On regional differences in results, Robert said:
“Students have had a particularly challenging couple of years due to the impact of Covid. Every school has experienced the pandemic differently.
“Further and Higher Education institutions, as well as employers, must recognise that students from certain areas may have faced bigger barriers than others, and take this into account when assessing results.”
On most popular subject areas at A-level, Robert said:
“It is good to see STEM subjects within the most popular at A-level. High quality science education is crucial to driving forward the Government’s plans to level-up the UK economy.
“The increase in young females taking up subjects such as biology is a step in the right direction. But more needs to be done to foster diversity across science, technology, engineering, and particularly in maths where there was a fall in take-up by female students.
“The decrease in entries in all A-level English subject areas is also important to address. We need young people studying a broad and balanced range of subjects, as students of the arts, humanities and the social sciences remain an important part of the future workforce.”
On T Level results, Robert said:
“Today marks the publication of the first set of T-level results. While surveys have shown that T-level students have felt particularly positive about their experience, there is much work to be done to raise awareness of T-levels, especially amongst employers.
“Raising understanding of T-levels amongst young people and their parents is crucial. Given concerns about the availability of work placements required to complete T-levels, awareness amongst companies who may offer placements for T-levels must also be improved.”
