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CBI responds to announcement of enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland
CBI has responded to announcement of enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, said:
"The UK is a services superpower, and this agreement recognises where there are real opportunities for growth. By locking in market access, cutting unnecessary barriers and making it easier for people to do business between the UK and Switzerland, firms will have more confidence to invest, grow and compete.
“We also very much welcome the news today that UK nationals will be able to access Swiss eGates, which will save business travellers crucial time when travelling in both directions. Strong commitments on mobility within the deal itself, including improved arrangements for graduate trainees and intra-company transfers, will continue to strengthen the UK-Switzerland business partnership, driving growth and prosperity across both economies.”
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
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