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CBI responds to announcement of new investment to back the North’s industrial strengths
CBI yesterday responded to announcement of new investment to back the North’s industrial strengths.
Jordan Cummins, CBI Competitiveness Director, said:
“Backing the North’s industrial strengths is essential to boosting investor confidence and unlocking scalable growth, investable pipelines, and long‑term returns. Targeted investment in high‑growth clusters is how the UK can convert regional advantages into national economic impact. This kind of place‑based investment gives businesses the certainty they need to commit capital for the long-term.
“Swift delivery will be critical if we are to turn this strong statement of intent into meaningful action that creates jobs, opportunities, and greater prosperity for communities across the North. Giving mayors the tools and powers to raise and retain more revenue locally is vital to ensuring they can deliver effectively – and further helps businesses to plan with confidence and invest for the future.”
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