CBI responds to announcement of new Prime Minister

CBI yesterday responded to announcement of new Prime Minister.

Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, said:

“Congratulations to the new Prime Minister. He has a track record of seeing the economy through difficult times and is now coming in at a time of great uncertainty with tough choices ahead.

“The new Prime Minister can lose no time in easing the impact of market turmoil on households and firms, and helping to restore fiscal credibility.

“A fiscal plan for the medium-term next week that is both credible and a platform to generate economic growth will be central to achieving that.”