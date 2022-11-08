WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to announcements made in Prime Minister's COP27 speech
CBI yesterday responded to announcements made in Prime Minister's COP27 speech.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Economist, yesterday said:
“COP27 is a critical opportunity to get progress back on track and really deliver on the promise of the Glasgow Pact. COP26 raised the importance of addressing the climate and biodiversity crises in lockstep and we must continue to advance these agendas together and with increasing urgency. Against this backdrop of delivering COP26 objectives, the Prime Minister’s latest commitments on conservation and boosting innovation in developing countries are extremely welcome and need to be followed through with delivery at home as well.
“Business continues to play its part in driving the climate agenda forward. Partnership between government and the private sector is key to delivering the acceleration of clean technologies and unlocking the green growth opportunities that can enable a Just Transition to net zero globally and domestically.”
