CBI responds to April 2023 labour market stats
Commenting on the latest labour market statistics, Matthew Percival, the CBI’s Director for People and Skills, said:
“This data shows a worrying continuation of the main trends of recent months.
“A tight labour market means it is still difficult for firms to hire the people they need and high inflation means that the value of wages are falling.
“Both of these dynamics are acting as a drag on growth.”
TUC: Ministers must bring in mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting “without delay”18/04/2023 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on new ethnicity pay gap guidance and advice for employers published by the government (Monday).
UK Space Agency funding for international space partnerships17/04/2023 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency is launching the £20 million International Bilateral Fund.
Unicef - "Devastating Reality": 9 years after Chibok abductions, children in Northeast Nigeria continue to suffer the brutal consequences of conflict14/04/2023 16:10:00
Nine years after 276 schoolgirls were abducted in the middle of the night from their dormitory in Chibok, Nigeria, 96 girls remain in captivity, and thousands more children have been subjected to grave violations of their rights.
UK Space Agency - Jupiter icy moon explorer begins journey to discover new worlds14/04/2023 15:10:00
The mission will study Jupiter's moons for potential habitability for life.
GDP: Sunak is holding back growth by holding down pay, says TUC13/04/2023 14:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on new data published today (Thursday) showing zero GDP growth in February 2023.
Public transport upgrade for net zero targets could deliver a £52 billion productivity boost by 203013/04/2023 12:25:00
A new TUC report published yesterday (Wednesday) sets out an investment plan for public transport across England and Wales to meet net zero targets, improve quality of life, and boost the UK economy.
TUC - Public transport upgrade for net zero targets could deliver a £7.3 billion productivity boost in the West Midlands by 203012/04/2023 16:25:00
NEW investment plan to meet net zero targets would create high quality jobs in transport and manufacturing in the West Midlands
NHS Confederation - NHS faces most significant strikes ever12/04/2023 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor comments as four days of strikes by junior doctors begin.