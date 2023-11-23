WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Autumn Statement
CBI yesterday responded to the Autumn Statement.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“With tough decisions to be made, the Chancellor was right to prioritise ‘game-changing’ interventions that will fire the economy.
“While the move on National Insurance will give hard-pressed households some much needed breathing room, making full capital expensing a permanent feature of the tax system can be transformational for accelerating growth and improving living standards in the long-term.
“Helping firms to unleash pent-up investment is critical to getting momentum into the economy. Making full expensing permanent will give firms the stability they need to press on with decisions on investment whilst keeping the UK at the top table internationally for investment incentives.
“Moves to speed up planning and grid connectivity should also bolster business confidence to invest in high growth areas like green technologies, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.”
Louise Hellem, CBI Chief Economist, yesterday said:
“With many firms bracing for a significant hike in business rates next year, the Chancellor’s focus on smoothing the edges for SMEs and targeted support for key sectors is understandable, but ultimately leaves a number of firms facing rising costs at a difficult moment in the economic cycle.
“Merging large and small company R&D tax credits could represent a significant simplification, and efforts to support valuable R&D intensive and loss-making businesses are very welcome as part of efforts to boost the innovative capacity of our economy. However, firms won’t consider this the end of the story with other countries now forging a lead on areas like capital spending.
“Finally, with inactivity continuing to be a significant drag on economic growth and firms crying out for greater access to people and skills, the focus on occupational health to support people back into work and prevent ill-health is welcome.
“Firms are ready to play their part, so we hope that the Chancellor doubles down on this agenda at the Spring Budget by better utilising the tax system to activate businesses’ critical role in this space – starting with making Employee Assistance Programmes tax free.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Manufacturing output falls and order books deteriorate – CBI Industrial Trends Survey23/11/2023 15:15:15
Manufacturers reported that output volumes fell in the three months to November, disappointing expectations for expansion, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey.
TUC – Autumn Statement “is a plan for levelling the country down”23/11/2023 13:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the Autumn Statement.
Chancellor missed the opportunity to invest more broadly in skills and growth, says the CIPD23/11/2023 10:25:00
Large proportions of the economy will be unaffected by yesterday’s announcements, highlighting the need for a broader plan for growth
Gender pay gap will take “decades to close”, says TUC22/11/2023 16:20:00
TUC comment on Fawcett Society’s Equal Pay Day
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England report on mental health of children and young people in England22/11/2023 11:25:00
Sean Duggan responds to data from NHS England's report on the mental health of children and young people in England
UK Space Agency: Space for Our Future: UK aims to join Atlantic Constellation with funding for new Earth observation satellite22/11/2023 10:25:00
The UK is aiming to join Portugal and Spain as a member of the Atlantic Constellation and is contributing a new pathfinder satellite designed and built by a UK-based company adding to the innovative Earth and coastal monitoring and data sharing network.
New report shows investment in transport can transform working life in Wales22/11/2023 09:05:00
TUC – General Secretary Shavanah Taj yesterday commented on Centre for Cities’ new report Fare Outcomes: Understanding Transport in Welsh Cities – which was sponsored by the Wales.
Cutting inheritance tax will benefit just 4% of people in the South West21/11/2023 16:05:00
Only 4% of estates in the South West would be affected if the Chancellor cuts inheritance tax at Wednesday’s Autumn Statement – according to new TUC analysis published yesterday (Monday).
CBI General Election Countdown Conference – CEO Rain Newton-Smith’s keynote speech in full21/11/2023 12:15:00
CBI General Election Countdown Conference – CEO Rain Newton-Smith’s keynote speech in full (20 November 2023).