CBI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, responds to Bank of England interest rate decision

Another big interest rate rise from the Bank of England doesn’t come as a surprise, in the face of historically high inflation. However, with global price pressures starting to wane, along with the economy set to fall into recession, it is likely that we’ll see smaller interest rate rises for the foreseeable future.

Nonetheless, high inflation and weakening activity will continue into 2023, putting strain on many households and businesses. With monetary policy focused on tackling inflation, the government must use economic levers to stem the severity of an oncoming downturn, but also to address the UK’s persistent weakness in investment and productivity. We cannot afford to have another decade where both are stagnant.

Bank Rate increased to 3.5% - December 2022