CBI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, responds to Bank of England interest rate decision
Another big interest rate rise from the Bank of England doesn’t come as a surprise, in the face of historically high inflation. However, with global price pressures starting to wane, along with the economy set to fall into recession, it is likely that we’ll see smaller interest rate rises for the foreseeable future.
Nonetheless, high inflation and weakening activity will continue into 2023, putting strain on many households and businesses. With monetary policy focused on tackling inflation, the government must use economic levers to stem the severity of an oncoming downturn, but also to address the UK’s persistent weakness in investment and productivity. We cannot afford to have another decade where both are stagnant.
TUC - Teachers and School Leaders Demand Better15/12/2022 16:25:00
Each of our unions (NASUWT, NEU, NAHT, and UCAC) is balloting members for industrial action on pay and the Wales TUC is fully supporting these ballots. We are united on the need to protect your pay against current inflation and to restore its real terms value, and for those pay rises to be fully funded by Local Authorities and the Welsh Government.
CBI responds to December 2022 labour market statistics13/12/2022 16:05:00
CBI has responded to December 2022 labour market statistics.
CBI response to Welsh Government's business rates freeze13/12/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Welsh Government's business rates freeze.
TUC – 2022 is the worst year for real wage growth in nearly half a century13/12/2022 10:20:00
Average earnings have shrunk by nearly £80 a month over the course of the year.
GDP: Government must step in to stop a damaging recession and job losses12/12/2022 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s (Monday) GDP data, which shows that quarterly GDP fell by 0.3% in the three months to October.
UK Space Agency: SWOT - Surface Water and Ocean Topography12/12/2022 15:33:00
The UK Space Agency is part of the SWOT mission, which is a global satellite survey of the Earth's surface water that observes the ocean's surface topography.
UK Space Agency and NNL work on world’s first space battery12/12/2022 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency and the National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) are to collaborate on the world’s first space battery powered by Americium-241.
3 in 4 disabled workers earn less than £15 an hour09/12/2022 16:05:00
New TUC analysis reveals more than three million disabled workers earn less than £15 an hour.