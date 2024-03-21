CBI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision

Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, responds to Bank of England interest rate decision

“The Bank of England has as expected chosen to keep interest rates on hold for the fifth occasion, following February’s inflation number which came in at its lowest since 2021. Nonetheless, services inflation, though falling in line with expectations, remains relatively high at 6.1%. And wage inflation, while likewise having fallen back is still running too hot to sustainably deliver 2% inflation, with risks that the forthcoming rise in the national living wage may yet spur renewed wage pressures.”

“The CBI’s own surveys have shown the downward trend in price expectations stall across much of the private sector recently, amidst a renewed uptick in cost pressures. And the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine present further risks to the inflation outlook. Unsurprisingly therefore the Bank has reiterated that they’re looking for further evidence of sustained declines in domestic inflationary measures in particular in the coming months before they’ll consider dropping rates, with markets expecting the first downward move to come in June.”