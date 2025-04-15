CBI responds to British Steel (Special Measures) Bill - April 2025

CBI recently (12 April 2025) responded to British Steel (Special Measures) Bill – April 2025.

John Foster, Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer, CBI, recently said:

“The government's decision to take control of British Steel is a necessary outcome of last resort needed to preserve the UK's primary steel production capability.

“With the government’s Growth Mission focused on delivering big infrastructure projects to drive economic growth, it is vital the UK doesn’t lose vital steelmaking capabilities. Looking beyond today, securing a sustainable future of steelmaking must also ensure that it is supported in the transition towards electric.

“In a period of global instability, it is increasingly important for our resilience that we have the capability within the UK to provide the steel that we need and that isn’t subject to the volatile backdrop provided by tariffs.”