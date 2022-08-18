WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to BTEC results day
CBI has responded to BTEC results day.
Robert West, Head of Education and Skills policy, said:
“We’d like to congratulate those receiving their BTEC results today and wish all who completed their qualifications the best of luck in their future careers.
“It’s great to see the start of a pipeline that will hopefully lead to successful careers in areas such as business, health, and the arts.”
About the importance of vocational education, Robert said:
“Vocational education provides students with skills directly related to the world of work. Therefore, our members highly value this opportunity for people to learn transferable creative and personal development skills, as well as practical skills and activities specific to a chosen job role.”
