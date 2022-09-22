CBI responds to business energy support package announcement

CBI yesterday responded to business energy support package announcement.

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief Policy Director, yesterday said:

“We welcome government’s quick and decisive action to provide hard-pressed businesses with a substantial short-term fix to a long-term problem.

“The package will ease worries about otherwise viable businesses shutting-up shop and smaller companies especially will benefit from the discounted rate.

“Businesses will also want to know more about the exit strategy and what happens when the six-month cap runs out. Working closely with business will be key to successful implementation.

“The long-run solution is to double-down on energy security and to incentivise firms to push ahead with ambitious energy efficiency programmes to lower demand.”