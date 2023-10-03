WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Conservative Party Conference
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s speech at Conservative Party Conference.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“The Chancellor is right to highlight the sound fundamentals of the UK economy and to set out a positive vision for the UK on a global stage. Amidst fierce competition for investment, we need to be bold in championing the UK’s pro-enterprise credentials and commitment to research and innovation.
“With limited fiscal firepower at its disposal, the Government must focus on stability and predictability to tip the balance for investors. Instead of mixed messages, we have to press ahead with delivering our net zero commitments to unlock serious levels of business investment.
“Tackling inflation might remain the number one priority, but there’s more to do to get the economy firing again. Government and business need to pull in the same direction on tax, investment and big growth opportunities to break the low growth cycle and deliver prosperity for all.”
