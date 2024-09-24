CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Labour Party Conference 2024

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO responds to Chancellor’s speech at Labour Party Conference 2024

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO said:

“The Chancellor hit the right notes in a speech that balanced the need for fiscal responsibility with an optimistic pitch to investors about the strengths of the UK economy. Businesses will be further reassured to hear that while the government won’t duck difficult decisions, they will be taken in the context of a return to long-term sustainable growth.

“Building capacity back into the economy, publishing a new industrial strategy, and reforming business rates will all give investors confidence that the UK is open for business. While stability in terms of the government’s tax plans – particularly around headline corporation tax – will help to deliver a dose of the certainty that businesses crave.”

