CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Labour Party Conference 2025

CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s speech at Labour Party Conference 2025.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:

“With the Budget on the horizon, businesses will welcome the Chancellor’s clear intent to tackle the UK’s economic challenges head-on and put investment at the heart of future growth.

“Prioritising fiscal stability, tackling youth unemployment, improving youth mobility, and investing in housing and infrastructure are all essential steps toward a stronger economy. But the real test of success will be how effectively government uses every policy lever available to cut costs and complexity for business and unlock the investment we urgently need.

“Now is the time to shift decisively from strategy to full-throttle delivery. That means addressing the barriers that are holding firms back – like ensuring the Employment Rights Bill doesn’t suppress hiring decisions.”