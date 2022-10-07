WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Chancellor's speech to Conservative Party Conference
CBI recently (03 October 2022) responded to Chancellor's speech to Conservative Party Conference:
“Businesses are looking for the Government to deliver a credible medium-term plan for growth that includes concrete steps to boost investment in the UK. We welcome the commitment to delivering a plan alongside the OBR which will contribute to medium-term fiscal sustainability.
“Business backs an ambitious 2.5% target over the long term, and it was good to see the support for important supply-side reforms reiterated. They have been gathering dust and many, like addressing urgent planning issues, Net Zero investment and immigration reform, are long overdue.”
