WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Chancellor’s statement on fiscal inheritance
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s statement on fiscal inheritance.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“The Chancellor’s statement has given a sobering assessment of the pressures on the public purse. Despite the country’s economic recovery beginning to pick up steam, the central message remains clear: the Government cannot afford to take a backwards step in its central mission to deliver the long-term sustainable growth the country needs.
“The big choices and bold moves laid out in the King’s Speech are an important first step, now we need a relentless focus on delivering those priorities and breaking down critical barriers to investment.
“Part of that mission must include a continued focus on investment in capital and infrastructure, which not only helps crowd-in private finance but boosts productivity and growth over the longer term. Given the catalytic impact on business investment and confidence, the government cannot afford to take a short-term view on critical infrastructure projects.
“Business stands ready to be a key delivery partner with the government in its mission for growth. By working with business, the new government can deploy the capability and capacity of industry to deliver the connected transitions across net zero, the digital economy, and the future of work needed to put the economy on a pathway to sustainable growth.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – Chancellor is right to honour pay review body recommendations30/07/2024 14:15:00
TUC – Chancellor is right to honour pay review body recommendations.
CBI responds to new UK Trade Strategy30/07/2024 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to new UK Trade Strategy.
Poor weather continues to dampen retail sales - CBI Distributive Trades Survey29/07/2024 12:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell at an accelerated rate in the year to July, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
TUC welcomes head of UN’s call for protecting workers from extreme heat29/07/2024 09:05:00
The TUC recently (Thursday) welcomed the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) call for greater protections for workers from extreme heat.
TUC: IFS report on poverty shows importance of new government’s plans to make work pay26/07/2024 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the report from the IFS on poverty, which shows that 320,000 people pushed into poverty because of mortgage interest rate rises.
UK Space Agency awards ten technologies to purify water frozen in Moon’s soil26/07/2024 12:15:00
UK finalists awarded funding through the joint UK-Canada £1.2 million Aqualunar Challenge to develop new lunar water purifying technologies.
Manufacturing output expectations strongest since 2022 - CBI Industrial Trends Survey25/07/2024 16:05:00
Optimism among manufacturers fell slightly in July, after rising in April for the first time in nearly three years, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.
CBI responds to GB Energy announcement25/07/2024 15:05:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, responds to GB Energy announcement
CBI responds to Welsh Labour leadership result25/07/2024 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Welsh Labour leadership result.
LGA - Educational outcomes for SEND pupils have failed to improve over last decade despite costs trebling, new independent report reveals25/07/2024 10:25:00
Educational attainment amongst children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) has not improved since the introduction of landmark reforms in 2014, despite councils projected to be spending £12 billion on these services by 2026, up from £4 billion a decade ago.