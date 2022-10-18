WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Chancellor's statement on fiscal plans
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor's statement on fiscal plans.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Economist yesterday said:
“The Chancellor is acting swiftly and firmly in looking to restore confidence to markets and businesses.
“Macro-economic stability is the number one priority right now – the pre-condition to economic growth. Businesses will work closely with the Chancellor on an affordable plan for sustainable economic growth that drives investment and supports living standards.”
