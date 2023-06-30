WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Climate Change Committee Report
CBI recently (28 June 2023) responded to Climate Change Committee Report.
Tom Thackray, CBI Director of Decarbonisation, recently said:
“The UK needs to hit the accelerator on its net zero journey, not only to reach our immediate and long-term targets but also to capture a share of fast-growing green markets.
“While we have demonstrated bold ambition and outlined much needed high-level commitments, there is substantial work to do to make sure we deliver at pace and capitalise on our early leadership position – whether rolling out clean heating systems or enabling access to the electricity grid.
“The majority of investment for the net zero transition will come from the private sector and the CCC is clear where the gaps lie, both on the supply of green technologies and their take-up by businesses and households.
“Focusing on a compelling and competitive pitch to green investors, while better aligning the public sector around the net zero mission are the next key steps.”
