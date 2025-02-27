CBI responds to Climate Change Committee's 7th Carbon Budget

CBI yesterday responded to Climate Change Committee's 7th Carbon Budget.

Tania Kumar, Net Zero Director, CBI, yesterday said:

“The Climate Change Committee's Carbon Budget report outlines a clear path to 2050 and highlights the UK's leadership opportunity to show that the energy transition can drive economic transformation.

“Businesses want to decarbonise. Energy is a core cost for any business and, long-term, net zero will be key to reducing the cost of doing business. But if we are to reap the benefits of this transition targets alone are no longer enough to provide confidence to markets or households for the pace of change required.

“Today’s analysis demonstrates the scale and urgency of the investment needed now to achieve this, with the majority coming from the private sector. To enable this, proactive decision-making from the government is critical. This includes stepping into markets where costs are still prohibitive, providing policy clarity on future energy system design, and establishing clear processes for tackling barriers like planning and permitting.

“The upcoming spending review will be key for setting out these next steps and building the policy frameworks that businesses require to support the delivery of the carbon budgets.”