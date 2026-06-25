CBI responds to Climate Change Committee’s annual assessment report

Tania Kumar, CBI Energy Transition Director responds to Climate Change Committee’s annual assessment report

Tania Kumar, CBI Energy Transition Director, said:

“The Climate Change Committee is right to identify the need to stimulate demand across the economy to match the growth in clean power supply as one of the biggest gaps in reducing UK emissions. To realise the benefits of a decarbonised power system and lower costs, the UK must accelerate electrification, provide real clarity on the role of hydrogen, and deliver on existing CCUS commitments. Targets alone will not drive progress. Market conditions must be able to respond quickly to adoption barriers and external shocks.

“This year has underlined that emissions reduction and economic competitiveness must go hand in hand. With energy price volatility now a lasting feature of the global economy, accelerating electrification should be a top priority. Removing policy costs from electricity bills would help households and businesses make the switch to cleaner technologies.

“Firms are committed to cutting emissions, but they need policies that are credible and investable. The success of renewables and electric vehicles shows what stable, long-term frameworks can deliver. This assessment should be used to show how the UK can cut emissions while strengthening growth, resilience and competitiveness in a more volatile energy world.”

Progress in reducing emissions 2026 report to Parliament