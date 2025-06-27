WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Climate Change Committee's June 2025 progress report
CBI recently (25 June 2025) responded to Climate Change Committee's June 2025 progress report.
Jennifer Beckwith, Interim Net Zero Director, CBI, recently said:
“The energy transition is a scientific imperative. While the UK continues to be a global leader and prosper from a growing net zero economy, the Climate Change Committee’s report starkly sets out the scale of change needed to decarbonise the economy.
“The government’s Industrial Strategy and decisions taken at the Spending Review did a lot to help business investment and secure home-grown energy – the focus must now be on the conditions that enable further decarbonisation in transportation, agriculture and the built environment, with the UK’s carbon budget delivery plan a key moment this autumn.
“The Committee is right to prioritise making electricity cheaper which continues to thwart the UK’s competitiveness and business’ investment in the transition. Securing a strong renewables pipeline at the next auction round, an outcome on electricity market arrangements and urgently progressing CCUS and hydrogen projects are vital to maintain investors’ confidence in the UK’s decarbonisation market.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Citizens Advice responds to the first reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill27/06/2025 11:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the first reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment bill
NHS Confederation - Rise in prevalence of mental health conditions and self-harm deeply worrying, health leaders say27/06/2025 10:05:00
Our members have seen significant increases in demand over this period but also a rise in the acuity and complexity of needs.
Trade strategy must be a springboard to a sustainable food system, says WWF27/06/2025 09:05:00
Jack Simpson, Senior Policy Advisor (Production) at WWF commented on UK Trade Strategy
TUC - Unions call on Welsh government to remove private profit from adult social care26/06/2025 17:20:00
TUC Cymru is calling for a new way to care for vulnerable adults – that doesn’t see monies diverted to the pockets of financial speculators.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in May 202526/06/2025 15:15:15
This report was issued in June 2025 and covers the time period 1 May 2025 to 31 May 2025 inclusive.
Manufacturing output weakens in three months to June – CBI Industrial Trends Survey26/06/2025 12:15:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the quarter to June, at a similarly steep pace to the three months to May, according to the CBI’s latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Looking ahead, however, firms anticipate that the pace of decline will slow over the three months to September.
NHS Confederation - Tackling inequalities is vital for making NHS sustainable health leaders warn26/06/2025 11:25:00
Keeping people healthier and out of hospital by increasing prevention and moving care closer to home is essential for both the NHS and patients.
Still troubling signs for disabled, black and minority ethnic staff despite improvements in representation26/06/2025 10:25:00
We are also deeply worried that any gains made in recent years could be lost during the current restructuring.
NHS Conderation - Approval of first new IT system for GPs great news for the primary care sector26/06/2025 09:25:00
This will not only improve care for patients but reduce workload for GPs and their staff.
TUC Cymru - Industrial Strategy marks a pivotal moment for Wales24/06/2025 16:05:00
TUC Cymru has today welcomed the UK Government’s new 10-year Industrial Strategy, which includes £4 billion for advanced manufacturing, a semiconductor centre in Swansea, a Welsh Defence Growth Cluster, and support worth £30 million for innovation in Wales.