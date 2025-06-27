CBI responds to Climate Change Committee's June 2025 progress report

CBI recently (25 June 2025) responded to Climate Change Committee's June 2025 progress report.

Jennifer Beckwith, Interim Net Zero Director, CBI, recently said:

“The energy transition is a scientific imperative. While the UK continues to be a global leader and prosper from a growing net zero economy, the Climate Change Committee’s report starkly sets out the scale of change needed to decarbonise the economy.

“The government’s Industrial Strategy and decisions taken at the Spending Review did a lot to help business investment and secure home-grown energy – the focus must now be on the conditions that enable further decarbonisation in transportation, agriculture and the built environment, with the UK’s carbon budget delivery plan a key moment this autumn.

“The Committee is right to prioritise making electricity cheaper which continues to thwart the UK’s competitiveness and business’ investment in the transition. Securing a strong renewables pipeline at the next auction round, an outcome on electricity market arrangements and urgently progressing CCUS and hydrogen projects are vital to maintain investors’ confidence in the UK’s decarbonisation market.”