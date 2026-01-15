WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Contracts for Difference (AR7) awards
CBI yesterday responded to Contracts for Difference (AR7) awards.
Jennifer Beckwith, CBI Senior Manager Energy Transition, yesterday said:
“Against the backdrop of increasingly volatile global energy markets, securing the UK’s energy supply is a key national priority. These results mark a significant step on the journey towards achieving a more secure, resilient and cleaner energy mix for the years and decades ahead.
“Thanks to a comprehensive and highly competitive auction process, the UK is set to benefit from record-breaking new energy capacity, delivered at an affordable, market-aligned price. Contracts for Difference remain the gold standard for delivering lasting value for money, with the approach being replicated in other countries.
“Accelerating low carbon power generation is core to the UK’s energy transition – a transformation that’s already delivering major economic benefits in terms of investment, jobs and growth across the country. Critical investments in Scotland and Wales demonstrate the strength of UK capability, with Berwick Bank set to become the largest planned offshore wind project in the world.
“With UK firms ideally positioned to capitalise on the economic opportunities afforded by these projects, the government should continue to work with industry to expand capacity, drive down costs and secure our energy supply long into the future.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS remains under pressure despite slight drop in flu levels31/12/2025 13:15:00
Services are still seeing high levels of demand due to seasonal viruses and bed occupancy is around 95%.
CBI Scotland Director receives OBE in New Year Honours List31/12/2025 09:05:00
Michelle Ferguson, CBI Scotland Director, receives OBE in New Year Honours List
TUC General Secretary: Only a relentless focus on living standards can stem the tide of the populist right30/12/2025 09:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has called on the Government to have a relentless focus on affordability in 2026 or risk the further rise of the far and populist right.
MHRA urges public to avoid illegal online weight-loss medicines this New Year29/12/2025 13:10:00
As many people consider lifestyle changes at the start of the year, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is urging the public to make sure any weight-loss medicines they use are safe, effective and legitimate.
RoSPA - Mental health and wellbeing in the workplace: A safety perspective24/12/2025 10:05:00
What causes poor mental health at work and what can employers do to create a healthy workplace environment? Becky Spencer reports.
Care leaver support measures – LGA response24/12/2025 09:05:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to the Government’s announcement that care leavers will receive free prescriptions, dental and eyecare services up to the age of 25
Government priorities for adult social care for local authorities - LGA response23/12/2025 09:20:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the publication of the Government's priorities for adult social care and local authorities
£1.5 million helping to keep communities warm and connected22/12/2025 14:05:00
Over 400 warm hubs across Wales are providing vital support to communities this winter, thanks to £1.5 million Welsh Government funding.
Private sector activity rounds off a tough year – CBI Growth Indicator22/12/2025 12:15:00
Firms across the private sector once again expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -30%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This extends a run of negative predictions that began in late 2024.