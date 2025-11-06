CBI responds to Curriculum and Assessment Review

CBI recently (04 November 2025) responded to Curriculum and Assessment Review.

Robert West, CBI Head of Education & Skills Policy, recently said:

“A curriculum that better reflects the skills needed in today’s and tomorrow’s workplaces – whether through stronger vocational routes, improved careers guidance, or broader life skills – is vital for ensuring young people are ready to thrive in the world of work. We look forward to working with government and educators to help shape a system that delivers for learners and the economy alike.”