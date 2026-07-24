WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to cuts to business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues
Alice Jeffries, CBI Head of Tax Policy, responds to cuts to business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues
“Cuts to business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues will provide more much needed relief for many of those businesses facing some of the sharpest cost pressures. It’s a vital first step that should help put money back into our communities and provide a welcome boost to the country’s nighttime economy.
“However, with the rates burden rising sharply for nearly all businesses with a physical presence in the UK, the next step must be to press ahead with reform of the whole broken business rates system.
“The UK's business tax burden is already at a 25-year high, while firms face the highest property tax burdens in the G7. That’s weighing on the UK's growth ambitions, with investment and profitability under strain and job creation showing signs of slowing.
“The business rates system is crying out for fundamental reform, not further piecemeal changes. It's time to move forward with proposals for a slice-based system, alongside stronger incentives for investment, to create a more competitive tax environment that supports growth, investment and job creation across the whole economy. We look forward to working with the new administration to achieve that."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
The NHS Alliance - NHS staff responding to growing pressures as heatwaves impact performance24/07/2026 10:05:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the NHS activity and performance statistics for May and June in Wales, which shows sustained pressure on services from prolonged hot weather.
Orders fall as manufacturers struggle to absorb cost pressures – CBI Industrial Trends Survey24/07/2026 09:05:00
Manufacturing output fell in the three months to July, according to the latest quarterly CBI Industrial Trends Survey, extending a period of flat or falling volumes that began in mid-2024.
Ibec-CBI report urges governments to make immediate progress on cross-border working23/07/2026 17:10:00
Ibec and the CBI have called on both the Irish and UK governments to work together to tackle the growing barriers facing hybrid and cross-border workers across the All-Island economy
CBI responds to latest inflation data for June 202623/07/2026 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to latest inflation data for June 2026.
Capping bus fares "a welcome boost" to working people - TUC23/07/2026 15:20:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the government's move to cap bus fares at £2.
CBI responds to Sir Chris Bryant's appointment as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland23/07/2026 12:15:00
CBI recently (21 July 2026) responded to Sir Chris Bryant's appointment as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.
Stagnant pay shows new PM is right to pledge action on the cost of living – TUC22/07/2026 10:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the latest labour market statistics and the government’s announcement on energy bills.
CBI responds to announcement of John Healey as new Chancellor of the Exchequer21/07/2026 14:05:00
CBI has responded to announcement of John Healey as new Chancellor of the Exchequer.
CBI responds to new Prime Minister taking office21/07/2026 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to new Prime Minister taking office.
UK invests in homegrown space tech to boost national resilience20/07/2026 12:15:00
British businesses, universities and researchers will receive access to more than £62 million in government funding to develop homegrown space technologies, boosting the UK’s national resilience and helping protect its independence in a strategically vital sector.