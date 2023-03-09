CBI responds to Data Protection and Digital Information Bill

Naomi Weir, CBI Innovation Programme Director said:

“Data is an essential building block for businesses of all sizes and sectors across the UK. Helping firms make the most of their data to address business challenges and innovate will drive economic growth and support UK efforts to become a science and tech superpower. Government has worked closely with business to understand their data priorities, including using data for research and innovation, and supporting trade through international data transfers. It's welcome to see these broadly reflected in the updated Bill and firms look forward to continuing this collaborative approach as the Bill progresses.”

Data Protection and Digital Information (No. 2) Bill