CBI responds to deal on UK association to Horizon Europe
CBI yesterday responded to deal on UK association to Horizon Europe.
Dr Benjamin Reid, Programme Director for Innovation, yesterday said:
“Collaboration on research and innovation with the EU is key to boosting the UK’s competitiveness, driving long-term sustainable growth and tackling global challenges such as climate change.
"Today’s confirmation that the UK and EU have signed a deal on the UK’s participation in Horizon Europe unlocks access to the €95.5bn programme, giving a much-needed boost to UK innovators and adding further credibility to the government’s ambition for the UK to be a science and innovation superpower.
"With all eyes rightly focused on boosting the UK’s economic productivity to mitigate the current high-cost environment, the CBI will look to play its part by working closely with the government and wider research sector to ensure the UK can get the best value for money from the programme.”
