CBI responds to election of new mayor of Greater Manchester

CBI recently (31 July 2026) responded to election of new mayor of Greater Manchester.

Helen Gbormittah, CBI Regional Director for the North West, recently said:

“Huge congratulations to Bev Craig on her election as Greater Manchester Mayor. She is taking up office at a crucial time for the region’s economy.

“Over recent years, the people and businesses of Greater Manchester have proven that hard work, determination and lasting partnership between the public and private sectors can deliver a strong and prosperous regional economy.

“With a former Manchester Mayor now in Downing Street, and with his administration determined to make regional growth a key priority, there has never been a better time to double down on our strengths in areas like advanced manufacturing, professional services, and innovation and life sciences to deliver an even stronger, and even more diverse economy.

“We look forward to working with the incoming Mayor to champion local enterprise and secure the kind of investment that can transform lives and opportunities across the local area. With boosting local skills delivery, accelerating critical planning and infrastructure decisions, and smoothing access to market opportunities top of the agenda, the hard work starts now.”