CBI responds to Energy Independence Bill

Tania Kumar, CBI Director of Energy Transition, recently said:

"The Energy Independence Bill is a welcome step towards strengthening the UK's energy security, improving affordability and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. The Bill addresses some of the key barriers to investment and growth, including high energy costs, delays to grid connections and the need to speed up the delivery of critical energy infrastructure.

"With economic growth remaining at a premium, the focus must now be on delivery and ensuring these reforms help build a reliable and affordable energy system that is fit for the future, while giving investors confidence in the UK's long-term energy strategy."