CBI responds to EU Industrial Accelerator Act announcement
Sean McGuire, CBI Director of Europe and International, responds to EU Industrial Accelerator Act announcement
“The IAA’s recognition of ‘trusted partners’, grounded in openness and reciprocity within EU Free Trade Agreements, is a positive and pragmatic step forward. Policymakers must now ensure that any new framework enhances mutual competitiveness, deepens European and UK-EU industrial cooperation, and avoids unintended consequences for the many businesses that rely on integrated, cross-border supply chains and predictable trade.
At a time of growing global instability, it is more important than ever to fully leverage the UK and EU’s deep economic ties. Future regulation should strengthen — not undermine — this partnership. Making that commitment clear must be a central priority at the forthcoming EU-UK Summit.”
