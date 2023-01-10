WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to extension of support on business energy bills
Tom Thackray, CBI Director for Decarbonisation Policy, responds to extension of support on business energy bills
“The extension to the scheme will provide respite for many firms at the start of the year and help them plan ahead for the next 12 months with more certainty.
“It’s unrealistic to think the scheme could stay affordable in its current form, but some firms will undoubtedly still find the going hard. The Government has done much to protect businesses through the energy crisis. It must remain open, flexible and pragmatic in its approach to volatile wholesale energy markets as the year unfolds.
“Heavy energy users and those exposed to global trade are among some of the most impacted in the current crisis, so the additional support for these firms is a particularly welcome step.”
The government unveils new “Energy Bills Discount Scheme” for businesses
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to government statement on minimum staffing levels during industrial action10/01/2023 16:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Business Secretary's statement in the House of Commons on industrial action.
MPs must reject government’s “cynical” bill to protect the right to strike, says TUC10/01/2023 15:25:00
First reading of government’s bill which will restrict right to strike today
UKHSA begins testing arrivals from China to enhance detection of new variants10/01/2023 13:25:00
From this week, UKHSA launches a new COVID-19 surveillance programme, sequencing positive COVID-19 tests from a sample of passengers flying in from China to Heathrow.
Piecemeal funding won’t fix health and care pressures – LGA statement10/01/2023 12:15:00
Statement on health and care pressures by Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association Community Wellbeing Board
Fewer firms increasing investment in training as shortages, inflation and recession weigh heavily despite widening skills gap – CBI Education & Skills survey10/01/2023 10:15:00
Employers are keen to engage in training but there is a lack of awareness of skills reform programmes.
NHS Confederation responds to Secretary of State's statement on NHS pressures and discussions on industrial action10/01/2023 09:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Secretary of State's statement to the House of Commons on NHS pressures and their latest discussions with trade unions.
Audit Scotland - New Controller of Audit starts09/01/2023 15:25:00
Helena Gray joins us today as the new Controller of Audit, leading on the reporting of issues from the audits of local government in Scotland to the Accounts Commission.
‘Future of leisure facilities under threat’: LGA statement on PAC report on participation in grassroots sports09/01/2023 14:25:00
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responded to a Public Accounts Committee report on participation in grassroots sport
‘Make Household Support Fund permanent’: LGA statement on Resolution Foundation report09/01/2023 13:25:00
Cllr Peter Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responds to the Resolution Foundation’s annual Living Standards Outlook 2023 report, which shows that a typical family is set to be £2,100 worse off over two years due to the rising cost of living
LGA - Major child safeguarding concerns in out-of-school settings prompt renewed calls from councils for tougher powers09/01/2023 12:25:00
Tougher powers are needed for councils to oversee and regulate out-of-school settings (OOSS) – including being able to shut down illegal schools – after an independent report commissioned by the Government uncovered major safeguarding concerns.