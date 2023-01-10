CBI responds to extension of support on business energy bills

Tom Thackray, CBI Director for Decarbonisation Policy, responds to extension of support on business energy bills

“The extension to the scheme will provide respite for many firms at the start of the year and help them plan ahead for the next 12 months with more certainty.

“It’s unrealistic to think the scheme could stay affordable in its current form, but some firms will undoubtedly still find the going hard. The Government has done much to protect businesses through the energy crisis. It must remain open, flexible and pragmatic in its approach to volatile wholesale energy markets as the year unfolds.

“Heavy energy users and those exposed to global trade are among some of the most impacted in the current crisis, so the additional support for these firms is a particularly welcome step.”

