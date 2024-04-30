CBI responds to First Minister's resignation

CBI yesterday responded to First Minister's resignation.

Tracy Black, CBI Devolved Nations Ambassador, yesterday said:

“While Humza Yousaf leaves office with our best wishes, firms will want to see the vacuum filled quickly to prevent further instability impacting business confidence.

“Whoever comes in as First Minister must put addressing Scotland’s faltering economy first. Without a competitive and resilient economy that prioritises investment, the ambition to deliver sustainable economic growth will fall short of the mark.”