CBI responds to GCSE and BTEC results

Robert West, Head of Education and Skills Policy, commented on GCSE results

“We’d like to commend all of those students that are receiving their GCSE results today. The last two years have been really tough for students, given the disruption caused by Covid-19, so each and every one of you should be particularly proud of your accomplishments.

“The push back on Covid-related grade inflation will mean lower grades for many, but whatever your results, remember there are options and paths available for everyone.”

On the growth in science entries, Robert said:

“It is great to see STEM subjects like biology and the double award science GCSE growing in popularity, as firms face heightened demand for skills in STEM areas. An increase in GCSE entries for business studies is also welcome.

“We need to ensure that our future talent pool includes those currently under-represented in the STEM workforce, by continuing to encourage young people from a broader range of backgrounds to take up STEM subjects and careers.

“With male students continuing to outperform their female counterparts in maths, physics and economics at GCSE level, we also need to look at better promoting STEM options to female students and supporting them through that journey.”

On the need to tackle education inequalities, Robert said:

“This year’s exam cohorts have experienced more disruption to their schooling than perhaps any other, with disadvantaged pupils having faced particular adversity for long periods. We need to get serious about reducing inequality and addressing child poverty if the government is to fulfil its ambitions for ‘levelling up’ across the country.

“Employers need to play their part too by supporting schools and colleges and ensuring their recruitment practices are fair and inclusive.

“Young people not reaching their full potential has consequences for our economy – without a robust talent pipeline we will continue to struggle to address skills shortages.”

On regional differences in results, Robert said:

“Students have had a particularly challenging few years due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Every school has experienced the pandemic differently. Year 11 students in northern regions missed around 15% of school sessions, compared with around 11% in the south.

“Education institutions, as well as employers, must recognise that students from certain areas may have faced bigger barriers than others, and take this into account when assessing results.”

On the need for better careers advice, Robert said:

“All students will now be thinking carefully about their next steps, however we know that many teachers do not feel well equipped to give careers advice.

“The Government must invest in careers hubs and teachers’ CPD to ensure that school leavers are provided with the right guidance to make informed choices.”

On BTEC results, Robert said:

“Congratulations to those learners who are amongst the 235,000 BTEC Firsts, Technicals and Tech Award grades due to be released today. However, it is obviously concerning that some may not get their results as expected.

“The exam board Pearson has said that a dedicated team will be working hard to provide any missing results. We hope that can be achieved as quickly as possible to alleviate the obvious stress and anxiety caused by the situation.”