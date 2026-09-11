WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to GDP data for July 2026
CBI has responded to GDP data for July 2026.
Ben Jones, CBI Senior Lead Economist, said:
“Stronger-than-expected growth in July suggests that the economy carried some of its first-half momentum into Q3.
“But although the economy has proved more resilient to the fallout from the Middle East conflict than initially seemed likely, the second half of the year looks a bit more challenging. Higher household energy bills are beginning to bite, while volatile energy markets and a global bond-market sell-off are adding to uncertainty and pushing up borrowing costs.
“Business surveys have become less pessimistic than earlier in the year, but the improvement remains tentative. Ahead of the Budget, firms will be looking for how the Chancellor’s vision to unlock investment, innovation and good jobs across the country translates into action to tackle the cost of doing business – essential to turning that ambition into stronger growth and improved living standards.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
WWF warns of tipping point risk as study reveals climate extremes accelerating in unexpected Amazon region11/09/2026 11:05:00
Areas of the Amazon previously considered resilient to climate change may be under growing threat, a new study written in partnership with WWF UK reveals.
Audit Scotland - Colleges' financial challenges increase11/09/2026 10:05:00
Scotland’s colleges faced growing financial strain in 2024/25, with a rising number reliant on cash advances from the Scottish Funding Council.
The NHS Alliance response to the latest NHS performance figures11/09/2026 09:05:00
David Williams comments on the latest NHS performance figures following a summer of heatwaves.
CBI responds to new CenTax report on childcare cliff edges10/09/2026 16:05:00
CBI has responded to new CenTax report on childcare cliff edges.
Business ready to partner with governments to deliver growth and lower living costs - CBI Chief Executive10/09/2026 14:05:00
Speaking to business and political leaders in Glasgow, CBI Chief Executive Rain Newton-Smith will call on the Scottish and UK governments to work with business to unlock investment, create jobs and raise living standards in communities across Scotland and the rest of the UK.
TUC hails ban on illegal settlement trade as “important step forward” towards lasting peace in Middle East10/09/2026 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently commented on the statement by Secretary of State on Foreign Affairs.
The NHS Alliance responds to NAO report on patient flow through hospitals09/09/2026 16:05:00
Sir Ciarán Devane responds to NAO report on patient flow through hospitals
CBI responds to Chancellor’s September growth speech08/09/2026 09:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s September growth speech.
Cutting business costs is the missing link in PM’s cost-of-living mission07/09/2026 14:05:00
With the government’s new Cost-of-Living Taskforce beginning work and the Chancellor preparing for his first major economic speech – as well as an important Budget – a new CBI report warns that mounting business costs are squeezing firms’ ability to invest, hire and grow – undermining the government’s ambitions to raise living standards, regenerate communities and deliver growth in every postcode.
Cross-government taskforces to tackle cost of living and support local regeneration - LGA responds07/09/2026 09:05:00
Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, Chair of the LGA, responded to the announcement from the Prime Minister of three new cross-government taskforces aiming to tackle issues affecting local people and communities