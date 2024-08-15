CBI responds to GDP data for June 2024

Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, responds to GDP data for June 2024

“After a strong performance in May, a slowdown in GDP growth was always on the cards for June. But a second successive quarter of above-trend growth suggests the UK economy has finally shaken off its slumber of recent years.

“We think the quarterly data probably overstates the underlying momentum in the economy, with recent CBI surveys of activity remaining fairly subdued. But firms nonetheless appear confident that the recovery will continue.

“After a challenging, few years, and ahead of the Autumn budget, the focus is shifting to the steps needed to raise the UK’s growth rate over the long-term. This could include the reforms set out in our recent business tax roadmap, which can incentivise private investment and together with a Net Zero Investment plan boost green growth, one of the fastest growing sectors in the country.”