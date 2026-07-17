WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to GDP data for May 2026
CBI yesterday responded to GDP data for May 2026.
Ben Jones, CBI Senior Lead Economist, yesterday said:
"The economy managed to eke out modest growth in May. The pre-summer heatwave supported retail sales and probably provided a boost to some other consumer-facing sectors as well. But the broader sectoral picture was mixed, suggesting that the UK continues to struggle to build sustained momentum.
“Businesses remain cautious about the outlook for the rest of the year. Uncertainty over the policy outlook and the Autumn Budget, given the looming change in government, is likely to weigh on confidence and investment decisions. The renewed military strikes in the Middle East highlight the risk of further volatility in global energy and financial markets. Our own business surveys weakened in May and softened further in June, with private sector activity expected to remain subdued over the coming months.
"With a new Prime Minister coming into office, the government must restore competitiveness by tackling the growing cost pressures that businesses are facing in every corner of the country. This must include taking direct action to lower the UK's industrial electricity costs, which are currently 45% more expensive than the G7 median. Lowering industrial electricity costs will give businesses the confidence to invest and unlock stronger economic growth across the UK.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to British Steel being taken into public ownership17/07/2026 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to British Steel being taken into public ownership.
PPE scandal shows need to protect staff and public from dodgy deals with private sector – TUC17/07/2026 14:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (14 July 2026) responded to the fifth report of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, which highlights failings in provision of PPE to health and social care staff, and the waste of public money to ‘VIP lane’ contractors.
WWF - UK closer to crowding in private finance for nature17/07/2026 11:05:00
The UK's ability to crowd in private investment to restore and protect nature came a step closer when WWF, the Green Finance Institute (GFI) and the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) set out how the UK Government and businesses can prepare Nature-Positive Transition Pathways (NPPs).
TUC: Nationalisation of British Steel “vital step forward” for entire industry and its workers17/07/2026 10:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the nationalisation of British Steel
Adult Social Care Fair Pay Agreement announcement – LGA statement17/07/2026 09:05:00
The LGA responds to the Government’s announcement of the Adult Social Care Negotiating Body and first ever Fair Pay Agreement for care workers.
CBI responds to Chancellor's 2026 Mansion House speech16/07/2026 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor's 2026 Mansion House speech.
Higher growth to remain out of reach without cheaper energy – CBI and Energy UK tell new Prime Minister15/07/2026 09:05:00
The CBI and Energy UK provide blueprint to slash business energy costs and deliver £130 billion boost to the economy by 2050.
Care homes in Wales increasingly run for profit, says TUC Cymru and UNISON14/07/2026 16:05:00
A new report showing that 75% of identified adult care home places in Wales are run by for-profit providers, and that the only significant growth in supply of care home places is coming from private investment firms, should be a wake-up call for politicians and council leaders, say TUC Cymru and UNISON today (14th July 2026).
CBI responds to announcement of enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland14/07/2026 12:15:00
CBI has responded to announcement of enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland.