CBI responds to GDP figures

CBI recently (10 May 2024) responded to GDP figures.

Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, said:

“Back-to-back increases in output over the first months of this year suggest the UK is now on the road to recovery. With falling inflation boosting households’ spending power, as well as opening the way for a reduction in interest rates in the months ahead, the economy should be able to sustain some momentum through the year.

“But a consumer-led recovery could prove short-lived without more determined action to tackle the long-standing problem of weak productivity growth, which ultimately sets the UK’s economic speed limit.

“Firms want to see action that could help support investment and cut costs which, includes extending full expensing to leased and rented assets, and a business tax roadmap to give firms the certainty and confidence they need to plan ahead and invest in a vibrant UK economy.”