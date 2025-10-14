WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to government amendments to Planning and Infrastructure Bill
CBI yesterday responded to government amendments to Planning and Infrastructure Bill.
John Foster, CBI Chief Policy & Campaigns Officer, yesterday said:
"The CBI welcomes the latest amendments to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill as an important signal that the government wants to go further and faster in reforming our inefficient planning system.
“Action that cuts delays to planning processes and simplifies environmental approvals is critical to getting projects moving faster and unlocking the economic growth the country needs.
“Allowing ministers to act decisively on major applications, streamlining Natural England oversight, and broadening investment to key assets like reservoirs will unlock significant investment across the country."
